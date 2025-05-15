News

WATCH | Nelson Mandela Bay school's war cry goes viral

15 May 2025

A Nelson Mandela Bay high school has gone viral on social media for its rendition of a war cry.

Victoria Park High School — which turns 85 this year — shared the video on social media earlier in May.

It has since been widely shared. 

Sound on! Proud to be a Victorian!

Posted by Victoria Park High School on Friday, May 9, 2025
