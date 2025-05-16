Murder accused Gqeberha business owner Rob Evans has been slapped with additional charges of kidnapping, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.
In addition, the state alleges that he killed his girlfriend, Vanessa van Rensburg, 36, by striking her with a bottle or similar object, and strangled her.
It is further claimed that once Van Rensburg was dead, Evans, 58, tried to clean up the crime scene.
Moments after he stepped into the dock of the Humansdorp district court on Friday morning, for what was meant to be his formal bail application, the court heard that the matter would need to be transferred to the town’s regional court.
This, because the alleged incidents added to his growing charge sheet were allegedly committed outside the district of Humansdorp.
According to the amended charge sheet before court, it was allegedly not the first time Evans had been violent towards his girlfriend.
In February, Evans allegedly assaulted her.
Then, on April 9, just days before her death, he allegedly kidnapped her by locking her in his vehicle outside the Oak Tree Cottage in Church Road, Walmer.
The charge of defeating the ends of justice meanwhile relates to the night of the murder at his Oyster Bay holiday home, when Evans allegedly “disturbed the crime scene and delayed medical assistance for the deceased”.
Evans was arrested at his workplace in Newton Park on Friday last week.
Business owner Rob Evans to face extra charges including kidnapping, defeating ends of justice
