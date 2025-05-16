Gqeberha business owner Rob Evans will make his second appearance in the Humansdorp magistrate’s court on Friday morning after his arrest for the alleged murder of his girlfriend.
Family bring Vanessa’s ashes to court as boyfriend set to appear
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
Gqeberha business owner Rob Evans will make his second appearance in the Humansdorp magistrate’s court on Friday morning after his arrest for the alleged murder of his girlfriend.
The family of slain mom-of-two Vanessa van Rensburg were also at court, holding a wooden box containing her ashes.
Speaking to The Herald, her grieving father, Johan, 60, said all he had left of his daughter was “in that box”.
Fighting back tears, he added: “I don't sleep at night.”
Johan said he wanted justice to prevail.
The case was set down for Friday for a formal bail application, however early indications are that the state may ask for the matter to be postponed.
Evans, 58, a former rugby player and the co-owner of Algoa Plastics, is meanwhile being detained at St Albans Prison.
He was arrested at his workplace on Friday last week and charged with Van Rensburg’s murder.
The two had been in a relationship for about two years.
The 36-year-old woman’s body was discovered on the floor of Evans’ Oyster Bay holiday home during the early hours of April 20.
She had seemingly been beaten and strangled to death.
The defence has already indicated that he will plead not guilty.
This is a developing story.
