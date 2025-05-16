News

Fur flies over delayed repairs to Cat Canal

Committee tackles metro officials after funds diverted to other Kariega projects

Premium
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 16 May 2025

Councillors read the riot act to officials during a roads and transport committee meeting on Thursday, after it was revealed that no budget had been allocated to complete repairs on the Cat Canal in Kariega.

The canal’s reconstruction was originally intended to be funded by the R89m Municipal Disaster Recovery Grant...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africa vs Nigeria - U-20 AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS
Spanish firm launches lunar navigation system | REUTERS

Most Read