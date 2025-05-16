News

Gqeberha man found not guilty of murdering girlfriend

No state witnesses implicated Malibongwe Dwabayo in death of Andiswa Mpiyana, judge finds

By Riaan Marais - 16 May 2025

With a sigh of relief, Malibongwe Dwabayo walked out of the Gqeberha high court a free man on Thursday.

The 55-year-old, who was accused of murdering his girlfriend, Andiswa Mpiyana, by pushing her from a balcony in Central in 2023, was found not guilty...

