Gqeberha man found not guilty of murdering girlfriend
No state witnesses implicated Malibongwe Dwabayo in death of Andiswa Mpiyana, judge finds
With a sigh of relief, Malibongwe Dwabayo walked out of the Gqeberha high court a free man on Thursday.
The 55-year-old, who was accused of murdering his girlfriend, Andiswa Mpiyana, by pushing her from a balcony in Central in 2023, was found not guilty...
