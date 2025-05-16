Graduates defy odds, take step towards promising future
Hard work, dedication and a passion for cooking has paid off for two graduates from the Ray Mhlaba Skills Training Centre who defied the odds by taking the first step towards a promising culinary and hospitality career.
The centre’s hall was packed to the brim on Thursday as parents ululated and broke out in song during the graduation ceremony for the 98 students, including Yibanam Cira and Ntsikelelo Mbatha...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.