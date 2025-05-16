News

Knysna residents advised to boil tap water amid ongoing crisis

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 16 May 2025

Knysna residents have been warned to boil tap water first before drinking it.

Municipal manager Lulamile Mapoloba said this during a media briefing called on Thursday..

