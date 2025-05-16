News

Murder accused Rob Evans bursts into tears, in plea for bail

By Brandon Nel - 16 May 2025

A Gqeberha business owner accused of strangling and killing his girlfriend by striking her with an object likened to a bottle, pleaded with the court to grant him bail on Friday.

Father of three Rob Evans told the Humansdorp regional court that being behind bars was destroying his business, and tearing his family apart...

