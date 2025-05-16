WATCH | Renaldo Gouws posts apology after settling hate speech case
The SA Human Rights Commission and fired DA MP Renaldo Gouws have settled his hate speech case out of court.
Gouws took to YouTube on Thursday to read an apology to South Africans...
