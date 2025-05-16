News

WATCH | Renaldo Gouws posts apology after settling hate speech case

By Herald Reporter - 16 May 2025

The SA Human Rights Commission and fired DA MP Renaldo Gouws have settled his hate speech case out of court.

Gouws took to YouTube on Thursday to read an apology to South Africans...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africa vs Nigeria - U-20 AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS
Spanish firm launches lunar navigation system | REUTERS

Most Read