The IFP women’s brigade in KwaZulu-Natal has expressed outrage at an act of gender-based violence allegedly perpetrated against a party volunteer in ward 12 in Ndwedwe.
The woman, who cannot be named to protect her identity, was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted and repeatedly raped by her former lover last week.
The suspect had offered a lift to the victim under the pretext of taking her home. Instead, the suspect went to his place of residence where the incident allegedly took place.
The victim escaped and reported the incident to the police. The suspect has since been arrested. He appeared in the Ndwedwe magistrate's court on Friday and his case was postponed until May 21 for further investigations.
KwaZulu-Natal IFP women's brigade chairperson Ntombifuthi Ntshayintshayi commended the police for the swift arrest of the suspect.
“However, it is with grave concern that we note the continued harassment the victim is experiencing from the suspect’s family and friends.
“She has received multiple intimidating phone calls pressuring her to withdraw the case, with some escalating to outright threats. This pattern of secondary victimisation is unacceptable and underscores the broader systemic failure in protecting survivors of gender-based violence,” said Ntshayintshayi.
She said her organisation reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to eradicating GBV in all its forms.
“The IFPWB vows to stand with GBV victims regardless of their political affiliation. We believe GBV affects everyone no matter the colour of your T-shirt.” .
TimesLIVE
IFP Women's Brigade outraged by rape of volunteer in Ndwedwe
Image: Supplied
TimesLIVE
