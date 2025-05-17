News

'No conclusive evidence found of rape or sexual assault in Cwecwe case': NPA

Premium
17 May 2025
Isaac Mahlangu
Senior reporter

The National Prosecuting Authority has announced that it will not proceed with prosecution in an alleged rape case involving a seven-year old girl in Matatiele in the Eastern Cape.

The rape allegations which emerged last year led to several protests across the country under the #JusticeForCwecwe movement...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

No sign of progress in Gaza as Donald Trump visits Qatar
South Africa vs Nigeria - U-20 AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS

Most Read