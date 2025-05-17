'No conclusive evidence found of rape or sexual assault in Cwecwe case': NPA
The National Prosecuting Authority has announced that it will not proceed with prosecution in an alleged rape case involving a seven-year old girl in Matatiele in the Eastern Cape.
The rape allegations which emerged last year led to several protests across the country under the #JusticeForCwecwe movement...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.