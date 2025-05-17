Two friends shot in head in Inanda

The bodies of two male friends were discovered in Ezimangweni, Inanda.
Reaction unit South Africa spokesperson Prem Balram said about 07:16 on Saturday they received a request for assistance after a resident heard gunshots and discovered the bodies about 200 metres apart.
“On arrival, reaction officers established that both males were friends. They were shot in the head. The motive for the murders were not immediately established,” said Balram.
