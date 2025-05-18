Gqeberha man, 34, killed in motorbike crash
An Eastern Cape family has been hit with another tragedy after the brother of a man who died with his fiancée due to a gas leak in Kareedouw five years ago was killed in a motorcycle accident at the weekend.
Ivan Vosloo, 34, died early in the early hours of Saturday in Upper Valley Road, Gqeberha...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.