KZN premier condemns Umlazi mass shooting, urges swift action
Image: SUPPLIED
KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli has condemned the brutal and senseless killing of eight people in Umlazi, south of Durban, on Friday evening, describing the actions of the killers as “barbaric and inhumane”.
He was speaking after visiting the crime scene on Saturday alongside deputy provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Phumelele Makoba.
“Such a number of people were shot and it leaves everyone worried in the province of KZN. But we need to not only be worried, we must act. Let’s mobilise each and every society to understand if we don't stand together this is going to continue,” said Ntuli.
Police said an unknown number of armed assailants entered a dwelling in Umlazi U Section at about 8.15pm and opened fire on the victims.
“Police responded to reports of multiple murders and on arrival at the scene, eight people — six men and two women — whose ages range between 22 and 40 years, were found lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds,” police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said.
Three people were injured in the attack and taken to hospital.
“Investigations into the possible motive for the killings are under way and police have launched a manhunt for the suspects.
“Police are appealing to anyone who might have information which can assist in the investigation to contact the nearest police station or call the crime stop number, 08600 10111.”
Ntuli called for the immediate arrest of those responsible and pledged full support from the provincial government to assist law enforcement in their investigations.
“We should expose all the criminals to the police so that they are arrested and removed from the community. Our worries must trigger action in all of us as a society to stand up and say in our area, in the whole province, no one must have an illegal gun and ammunition,” he said.
He said the community must rail against people committing crimes and engaging in drugs. “People must live in harmony we can achieve that if everyone in the province of KZN can stand together and say enough is enough.”
He urged community safety structures to work closely with the police to ensure the perpetrators are swiftly brought to justice.
EThekwini mayor Cyril Xaba also condemned the mass murder, urging the police to leave no stone unturned in finding the perpetrators of “the heinous” crime. Xaba also called on members of the community who might have witnessed the incident to share information with the police.
“We would like to convey our condolences to the families of the deceased and wish those who were left injured a speedy recovery. We have full confidence that the law enforcement agencies, led by Gen Mkhwanazi will find the suspects and bring them to book,” said Xaba.
Xaba also called for calm in the area, urging the community to give the police the space to conduct a thorough investigation.
The EFF in the province said they were mourning the death of the victims which included minors.
Provincial chairperson Mongezi Twala conveyed the party's condolences to the bereaved families and the broader community whose safety has once again been shattered by the relentless wave of violent crime gripping the province. Twala said the province remains one of the worst crime regions, which is compounded by the police service being under resourced.
“This brutal incident exposes yet again the urgent need for decisive state intervention to protect the lives and livelihood of our people,” said Twala.
He called upon the police to undertake a thorough, transparent and expeditious investigation that leaves no stone unturned and bring the perpetrators to justice.
“We further implore national and provincial government to allocate additional personnel, forensics capacity and specialised Investigative units to KwaZulu-Natal so that law enforcement agencies are better equipped to stem the pervasive tide of violence and immediately dissolve notorious gangs such as the West gang which continues to terrorise communities.”
He vowed the EFF will pursue every available mechanism, such as legislative, legal and community based mechanisms, to ensure that justice is neither delayed nor denied.
“We commit ourselves to working alongside the affected families until accountability is secured and genuine safety is restored in Umlazi. The blood of our people cannot be allowed to spill with impunity,” said Twala.
He said the government must act decisively. “The community must be protected and the dignity of those whose lives were stolen must be honoured through swift and uncompromising justice.”
