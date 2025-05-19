102 vultures killed in Mpumalanga, third mass poisoning this month

Conservationists say 102 critically endangered vultures have been found fatally poisoned in Mpumalanga.
Vulpro and the Wild and Free Rehabilitation Centre in Mpumalanga said 92 white-backed vultures, of which 90% were breeding adults, nine hooded vultures and one male adult white-headed vulture were found dead in a game reserve near Marloth Park, Mpumalanga.
The scene was located through real-time GPS tracking of several vultures previously rehabilitated and released by Vulpro and Wild and Free.
Many carcasses were found lying around a warthog carcass. Two more carcasses were discovered by air. No body parts were taken.
"Samples have been collected and will be submitted for toxicological testing to identify the poison used and supporting possible legal action," the organisations said.
This is the third mass poisoning this month, with more than 120 killed after eating off an elephant carcass and 49 from a giraffe carcass in the Kruger National Park.
"The scale of the poisoning is devastating," said Kerri Wolter, CEO of Vulpro.
"To lose this number of vultures, let alone adult breeding birds, during breeding season is an ecological crisis."
Vulpro appealed to rehabilitation centres to stop releasing vultures in the area until the threat is investigated and mitigated.
TimesLIVE
Image: ALAN EASON
