As the bail application of the man accused of killing Nelson Mandela Bay mom Vanessa van Rensburg continues on Monday morning, outside the court her family said the past four weeks had been the most painful of their lives.
Murder accused Rob Evans is set to return to the dock of the Humansdorp regional court after yet another weekend behind bars.
The 58-year-old father of three is accused of beating and strangling Van Rensburg, 36, during the Easter weekend.
Her body was found in the living room of Evans’ Oyster Bay holiday home on April 20.
On Friday last week, Evans read his affidavit into the record in a bid to convince the court why he should be released on bail.
Meanwhile, speaking on behalf of the Van Rensburg family, spokesperson Dorette de Swart said: “The past few weeks have been the most painful of our lives.
“As we grieve the unimaginable loss of Vanessa, we are also trying to navigate the long and difficult path towards justice.
“We hope the outcome of the bail proceedings will reflect the seriousness of the charges and acknowledge the deep suffering Vanessa endured in her final moments.
“We know we can never bring her back, but we continue to place our trust in the justice system to honour her life and seek accountability for her senseless death.”
The Herald
Bail bid set to continue in Vanessa murder case
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
The Herald
