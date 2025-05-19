News

Former councillor could be in hot water over alleged tampering with municipal infrastructure

Premium
By Riaan Marais - 19 May 2025

A former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor and his brother could be criminally charged for allegedly tampering with municipal infrastructure and the purported illegal use and transportation of water.

Siya “Knight” Mali, speaking at a business during an inspection carried out by municipal officials, said he was just as shocked by the illegal water connection as those who had discovered it...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Israel starts Gaza ground assault after hundreds killed | REUTERS
FBI identifies suspect in Palm Springs fertility clinic bombing | REUTERS

Most Read