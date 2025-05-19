Gift of the Givers attacked while distributing water in Knysna
A Gift of the Givers team came under attack while delivering water to residents in Concordia, Knysna, on Sunday, with some involved believed to be ANC supporters.
ANC Western Cape spokesperson Khalid Sayed said it was concerning that a Gift of the Givers team came under attack while delivering water to residents...
