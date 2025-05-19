News Editors Choice

Gwede Mantashe is acting president while Ramaphosa, Mashatile travel

By TimesLIVE - 19 May 2025
Veteran politician Gwede Mantashe is acting president this week. File image
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Mineral and energy resources minister Gwede Mantashe has been designated acting president of the country from May 18 to 22.

This as President Cyril Ramaphosa and deputy president Paul Mashatile are on working visits to the US and France respectively.

Ramaphosa is due to meet US President Donald Trump on May 21 “to discuss bilateral, regional and global issues of interest”, according to the Presidency's office.

