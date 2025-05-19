Minister steps in after visit to derelict Schauderville pool
Public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson has called on his Eastern Cape counterpart to relocate the derelict Schauderville swimming pool to a new site, citing the facility’s vandalised and irreparable state.
The 66-year-old pool, located in the northern areas of Gqeberha, has long been out of commission...
