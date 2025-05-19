Nelson Mandela Bay benched as Chippa relocate to East London
Head office and players will move to Buffalo City, with only three games to be hosted in Gqeberha
After moving to Nelson Mandela Bay in 2014 and being bankrolled to the tune of R13m a year by the municipality ever since, Chippa United quietly relocated to Buffalo City last week without a word to city authorities.
Chippa players and staff, who left on May 12, were told to start packing in preparation for the club’s relocation as they geared up for their fixture against Mamelodi Sundowns in East London on Wednesday last week...
