Netcare invests in expanding mental health facilities

Private hospital group Netcare will build a new mental health care facility in Pretoria as the demand for the service continues to grow.
“In response to the increasing need for mental health support in the broader Tshwane region, the group will be commissioning the new Netcare Akeso Montana facility (88 beds) in October 2026. Furthermore, the Netcare Akeso Alberlito facility (80 beds) is scheduled to open its doors in March 2027, strengthening the group’s national footprint and reinforcing its dedication to meeting the mental health-care needs of communities across South Africa,” it said.
It is also building a new Akeso hospital in Polokwane, which will have 87 beds.
Netcare said demand for quality mental health-care services “continues to grow and the group remains committed to expanding access and pursuing new opportunities in this vital space”.
On Monday the company reported adjusted headline earnings per share increased by 20% to 58.8c for the six months to March and a 5.3% increase in total revenue to R12.6bn. The company declared an interim dividend of 36c per share. Total capital expenditure, including strategic projects, was R434m. Total capital expenditure for the 2025 full financial year is estimated at R1.5bn.
The company has embarked on a digital strategy aimed at improving efficiencies and reshaping the way it delivers health and care. The current rollout phase will see the group developing capabilities in predictive analytics and have made significant progress, with the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority approving algorithm for the early detection of sepsis (blood stream infections) in ICU patients.
“This innovation enables earlier clinical interventions and meaningfully enhances patient care and outcomes. In addition, an advanced analytics platform has been deployed, equipping clinical teams with real-time, actionable insights. Beyond the substantial clinical and patient benefits, this capability positions the group to reduce the cost per clinical event, reduce morbidity and mortality rates and improve overall efficiency,” said CEO Dr Richard Friedman.
The next phase of the digital transformation focuses on “person-centred health and care” and is being rolled out over the next three to four years.
“This initiative will empower patients with direct access to their health records, enabling more meaningful engagement in their care journey and ensuring care delivery is deeply aligned with their individual needs and preferences,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Netcare invests in expanding mental health facilities
Image: 123RF/PRUDENCIO ALVAREZ
