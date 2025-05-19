R200m cash injection for specialist medication

The Eastern Cape health department has allocated R200m to the procurement of essential specialist medication, including cancer treatment.
According to health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo, R43m of this allocation would be used for paying pharmaceutical companies for cancer medication still owed from the last financial year.
This payment is expected to be effected this week.
The payment would assist in clearing existing backlogs before the end of May, according to Kupelo.
“Availability of all categories of essential medicines in all our health facilities is a priority, and every year the department budgets over R2bn for this purpose,” he said.
“We have strengthened our distribution plan, and our main medicine depots are strategically positioned to supply the entire province.
“This includes the medical depots in Gqeberha and Mthatha.
“These depots are also assisting health facilities, including clinics.
“Consistent monitoring of stock levels is undertaken to ensure facilities remain with stock and also curb keeping of expired medication or dispensing to our patients.”
In addition, Kupelo said at least two senior officials were assigned to Gqeberha to accelerate service delivery issues at both Livingstone and Dora Nginza hospitals.
“Already, a total of 10 doctors and 20 nurses have been appointed to Dora Nginza Hospital.
“Recruitment processes to employ permanent CEOs at both Frere and Livingstone hospitals are currently under way, a move that is aimed at strengthening administration at these two big hospitals in the province,” he said.
The Herald
