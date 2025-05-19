Sanctor High matrics aiming for full marks in 2025
After claiming the crown as the northern areas’ top-performing high school with a 2024 matric pass rate of 97.2%, Sanctor High is confident it can retain the title and up the ante with its current cohort of matrics.
Principal Keith Buck and his staff have already put their plan into action while keeping a close eye on the individual performances of their 163 matrics in an effort to secure an elusive 100% pass rate...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.