Job cuts likely at Aspen’s Gqeberha production plant

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 20 May 2025

In the wake of contractual disruptions and US regulatory issues, 134 jobs are on the line at Aspen Pharmacare’s production facilities in Gqeberha.

The company has started a formal consultation process under sections 189(3) and 189A of the Labour Relations Act...

