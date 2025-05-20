Job cuts likely at Aspen’s Gqeberha production plant
In the wake of contractual disruptions and US regulatory issues, 134 jobs are on the line at Aspen Pharmacare’s production facilities in Gqeberha.
The company has started a formal consultation process under sections 189(3) and 189A of the Labour Relations Act...
