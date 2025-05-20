Kariega resident has high hopes for film industry after selection to global platform
A Kariega resident is hoping her selection as an inaugural member of online platform Stage 32 will turn the attention of international film industry giants to Nelson Mandela Bay.
Mandela Metro Film Commission executive member Elmare Hendricks has been appointed as a moderator at Stage 32, the world’s largest online community of film, television and digital content...
