Man, 20, killed in Zwide shooting

A 20-year-old Gqeberha man was murdered on Sunday morning and his lifeless body left slumped over the steering wheel of his VW Golf.
The shooting took place just after 3am in Mahomana Street, Zwide.
The body of Awonke Faltein was found in the driver’s seat.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said officers from Kwazakhele police station found the victim with two gunshot wounds to the head.
“It is alleged that at approximately 3.15am, Kwazakele police attended to [the] complaint.
“On arrival they found a red VW Golf with Faltein inside the vehicle with two gunshot wound to the head.
“No further details are available.”
She said the motive and suspects were not immediately known.
