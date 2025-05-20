A mother is facing criminal charges related to the death of her three-year-old daughter whose body she transported by taxi in a suitcase to a police station about 30km away in the Eastern Cape.
The 32-year-old woman was arrested on Monday.
“It is alleged the suspect placed the child’s body in a suitcase and transported it via taxi from Mzamba to the Mbizana police station, covering a distance of approximately 30km, where she reported the death,” said police spokesperson W/O Majola Nkohli.
“According to police records, the suspect left her toddler unattended at home in Mzamba on May 18 2025 while she visited her boyfriend. On her return the next day she claimed to have found the child unresponsive near the door.
“Instead of seeking immediate medical or police assistance, she allegedly concealed the body in a suitcase and travelled to Mbizana. She was arrested after presenting the suitcase at the police station.”
The woman is due to appear in the Mbizana magistrate’s court on Wednesday facing charges of culpable homicide, child neglect and defeating the ends of justice.
TimesLIVE
Mom who ‘put child’s body in suitcase for taxi trip to police station’ faces criminal charges
Image: 123RF/inkdrop
