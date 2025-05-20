Irate Jansenville residents brought traffic to a standstill on Tuesday morning, using a truck to block the R75.
The residents were protesting against the murder of Piet Tieman, 53, who was gunned down outside a local shop on Sunday night.
Tieman was found on the corners of Bridge and Main streets at about 7:40pm with gunshot wounds to his upper body.
Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said police have since launched a manhunt for two suspects believed to be behind the murder.
“At the scene, police found the body of a man with gunshot wounds in the upper body.
“He was later identified as Piet Tieman. A case of murder was opened for further investigation.”
On Tuesday morning, Nkohli advised motorists to avoid the R75 towards Jansenville due to ongoing protest action.
“A truck has been used to block the road, and protesters have taken its keys.
“Authorities are working to resolve the situation, including arranging for spare keys from the trucking company.
“Alternative routes are strongly recommended until further notice. Police are on-site monitoring the situation.”
The Herald
Motorists advised to avoid R75 towards Jansenville
Image: Supplied
