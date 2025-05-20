Performers make Alex’s 70th birthday production something memorable
Standing ovations for school’s interpretation of ‘The Wizard of Oz’
In a dazzling display of talent, close to 100 Alexander Road High School pupils captivated audiences and took them on a magical ride to the whimsical world of “The Wiz”.
As part of the school’s 70th anniversary, the musical blended dazzling characters, acting and vocal talent with the underlying message of the importance of believing in oneself. ..
