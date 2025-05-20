SAHRC to investigate shortages of chemo medication at Nelson Mandela Bay hospitals

The DA has called on the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) to investigate how medical professionals at the Livingstone and PE Provincial hospitals in Nelson Mandela Bay have been forced to ration medication and prioritise patients due to a shortage of chemotherapy drugs.
It has also urged the commission to recommend that the province’s department of health be placed under administration.
SAHRC Eastern Cape manager Eileen Carter said an investigation into the allegations had been opened.
“It will now be undertaken as per our complaints handling processes,” she said.
Eastern Cape MPL Jane Cowley, who filed the complaint with the commission on Friday, said chemotherapy drugs had allegedly been out of stock for prolonged periods and treatment delays had become commonplace.
“Medical professionals have reportedly been forced into the untenable position of prioritising which patients receive the limited treatment available.
“Other patients are sent home without care, despite the urgency of their conditions,” Cowley said.
She said oncology services at the hospitals had collapsed.
“These accounts indicate a systemic collapse in the department’s medicine procurement and distribution systems.
“A failure that constitutes administrative negligence with catastrophic consequences,” she wrote.
Cowley has requested that the commission also adjudicate whether the department had, by failing to provide health care, breached the patient’s constitutional rights to life and dignity.
She has requested that an order be issued compelling the department to immediately restore the supply of oncology medications to all affected facilities and that protective measures be put in place for whistle-blowers who exposed or reported the failures.
“A public apology from the department to affected patients and families, and a clear, time-bound recovery plan to ensure sustainable access to cancer treatment.”
Cowley said healthcare workers were forced to make impossible choices daily.
“How does one explain to the mother of a 14-year-old boy that his treatment cannot continue because the department’s nonpayment has led the supplier to close their account.
“How does a doctor respond to a heartfelt letter from a 33-year-old woman, diagnosed with a curable form of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, who is begging for treatment so she can raise her three-year-old child.
“Across the province, emotionally and physically exhausted doctors and nurses do their best in facilities that often lack even the most basic medicines and surgical equipment,” she said.
Provincial health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the department had set aside R200m for specialist medicines, including for cancer.
Kupelo said outstanding payments totalling R43m to service providers would be made by the end of the week.
“We have strengthened our distribution plan, and our main medicine depots are strategically positioned to supply the entire province.
“These are the PE medical depot in Gqeberha and Mthatha medical depot in the OR Tambo district.
“Cancer patients are receiving their treatment. In some instances, alternative regimes were administered.
“This week, the department is expecting additional stock from Adcock Health, Fresenius, Kiara and Macleods.
“At least two senior officials at the level of the chief directors were assigned to Gqeberha to accelerate service delivery issues at both Livingstone and Dora Nginza hospitals,” Kupelo said.
Kupelo said 10 doctors and 20 nurses had been appointed for Dora Nginza hospital.
“Recruitment processes to employ permanent CEOs at both Frere and Livingstone hospitals are now under way, a move that is aimed at strengthening administration in these two big hospitals in the province.”
The Herald
SAHRC to investigate shortages of chemo medication at Nelson Mandela Bay hospitals
Image: GROUNDUP
The Herald
