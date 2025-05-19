Seafarer’s condition stabilised after successful rescue operation

A 32-year-old Indian seafarer was evacuated from a container motor vessel off the Port of Durban early on Sunday morning.
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said on Monday its Durban crew was placed on alert to prepare for a medical evacuation operation on Sunday.
“A 32-year-old male Indian seafarer on-board a container motor vessel — heading up the eastern coastline in the direction of Durban — was presenting with a serious medical condition and would need to be evacuated to a hospital as soon as possible.
“A WC Government Health EMS duty doctor was providing medical advice to the ship's medical crew in co-operation with WC EMS Metro Control and Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre, assisted by Telkom Maritime Radio Services,” said NSRI Durban duty coxswain Roy Wienand.
He said the vessel arrived earlier than expected.
“NSRI Durban duty crew were notified that the container motor vessel was expected to be offshore of the Port of Durban earlier than expected after the vessel had made good progress up the Eastern Cape coastline during the night.
“Accompanied by a Red Line rescue technician, our NSRI Durban station 5 duty crew launched our NSRI rescue craft Alec Rennie at 6.55am and rendezvoused with the motor vessel six nautical miles offshore of the Port of Durban in calm seas with a light wind. NSRI Maritime Extrication crew and the Red Line rescue technician were transferred onto the motor vessel,” said Wienand.
The patient, who was in serious condition and under the care of his ship’s medical crew, was handed over to the rescue tech and NSRI Durban MEX crew.
“Assisted by the ship’s medical crew our NSRI MEX crew and the Red Line rescue tech secured the patient into a Stokes basket stretcher. A high-angle extrication was prepared, and the patient was transferred onto our rescue craft. Our crew and the patients' belongings followed. The ship's crew was commended for their assistance.
“In the care of the Red Line paramedic, the patient was brought to our NSRI rescue base and he has been transported to hospital in a serious but stable condition by Red Line ambulance,’ said Wienand.
He added that the patient was expected to make a full recovery.
Meanwhile NSRI Port Edward crew was called out to a resort on Saturday afternoon after reports of a patient in distress after a suspected drowning accident in a swimming pool.
“It was determined that a 27-year-old man, from Durban, believed to be living and working in Flagstaff, Eastern Cape, had been recovered from a swimming pool by bystanders and resort staff,” said NSRI Port Edward station commander John Nicholas.
The man was declared dead by paramedics. “The circumstances of the man reportedly getting into difficulties in a swimming pool are not clear. Police are investigating, and an inquest docket has been opened by police. The body of the man has been taken into the care of government’s Health Forensic Pathology Services and police.
“The cause of death, though suspected to be a fatal drowning, is yet to be formally determined. Condolences are conveyed to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased man. Thoughts, care and compassion are with those involved — resort staff, friends of the man and bystanders,” said Nicholas.
Seafarer's condition stabilised after successful rescue operation
