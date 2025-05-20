‘Vanessa the aggressor in relationship’ — Evans
Claims of conflict and alcohol abuse emerge in murder accused’s bail hearing
What began as a fairytale romance between Rob Evans and Vanessa van Rensburg eventually descended into conflict and alcohol abuse, the murder accused businessman told the court.
Describing Van Rensburg, 36, as the aggressor in their relationship, he claimed she would often jump out of his car, only to tell people he had pushed her or that she fell out the vehicle...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.