Billionaires, golfers and in-laws to help Ramaphosa and Trump smoke peace pipe
Noticeably absent from the proposed Trump delegation so far is US secretary of state Marco Rubio
When he visits the Oval Office in Washington today, President Cyril Ramaphosa will be flanked by his government delegation, SA’s renowned golfers familiar to US President Donald Trump and local billionaire businessman Johan Rupert.
TimesLIVE understands Ramaphosa has assembled a delegation which includes Rupert and renowned golfers Ernie Els and Retief Goosen...
