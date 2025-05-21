BUDGET 3.0 | Fuel levy hikes to buffer Godongwana’s VAT gap
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's latest budget proposes inflationary increases to petrol and diesel prices to help fill the gap from his rejected VAT hike proposal and ease the main budget deficit, which now stands at 4.5% of GDP.
He tabled a budget on Wednesday for a historic third time in a calendar year. This was due to the last-minute postponement of the first budget in February due to a proposal for two VAT hikes, and a legal challenge to the budget table in March, which proposed a single VAT hike...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.