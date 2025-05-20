“Numerous municipalities continue to grapple with systemic challenges such as service delivery failures, fiscal mismanagement and governance breakdowns.
Cogta minister Hlabisa determined to fight local government decay
White paper review aims to tackle systemic challenges, service delivery failures, fiscal mismanagement and governance breakdowns
Politics reporter
Image: Brenton Geach
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Velenkosini Hlabisa is leading the charge against the decay unfolding in the local government sphere, vowing to confront the challenges head on.
Hlabisa hopes to achieve this through tackling systemic challenges and reshaping local government to be “fit for purpose”.
His ministry has launched a review of the white paper on local government — a move they believe will reimagine the local government framework and claw back on dilapidating service delivery.
The original white paper, first adopted in 1998, was hailed for improving access to basic services, establishing autonomous municipalities and strengthening democratic participation.
However, there is a growing sentiment that it has run its course and ought to be bolstered to adequately address the challenges in the sector.
Hlabisa said his rallying call is for “every municipality to work”.
“Numerous municipalities continue to grapple with systemic challenges such as service delivery failures, fiscal mismanagement and governance breakdowns.
“The harsh reality is that several municipalities are unable to repair potholes, ensure access to clean water, or provide reliable waste management. Others fail to use grants effectively. This is unacceptable, and the review of the white paper provides a blueprint for transformative change,” he said.
The minister believes the local government sphere will benefit from critically questioning the structure and existing systems of local government.
“We have 257 municipalities. Some are financially unsustainable, lacking any revenue base — an outcome of legacy design flaws in our system. As we reshape local government to be fit for purpose, we must seriously consider whether maintaining non-viable municipalities is justifiable.”
The eighth administration has identified local government as a key driver of its strategic priorities, and with the local polls coming up in 2026 Hlabisa described the timing of the review as urgent.
“The pillars are structural reforms to enhance operational efficiency and accountability, deepened community participation and inclusive governance, ethical leadership, anti-corruption initiatives and strengthened intergovernmental co-ordination.
In addition, the ministry envisions proper recognition and integration of traditional-governance structures.
“A key theme of the review is the meaningful inclusion of the Khoi, San and traditional leadership systems. Recognising these voices is not only a constitutional obligation but a critical step in developing culturally grounded and socially cohesive models of governance.”
The minister dismissed criticism that the review was just another talk shop that will not yield any results. Instead, he said it is a national imperative which requires active citizen engagement.
“The journey towards a more capable and responsive local government system is a collective responsibility. We call on all stakeholders — residents, councillors, municipal employees, business leaders and traditional leaders — to partner us in redesigning this vital sphere of governance.”
The department has released a discussion document which outlines nine policy priority areas for transformation. These include financial reform, the depoliticisation of municipal administration and the reduction of spatial inequality.
The public will have until June 30 to add their voices to the discourse that is to shape the future of local government in the country.
The ministry aims to have finalised and published the revised white paper by March next year.
