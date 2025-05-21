Failed Kouga Cultural Centre to be demolished
Structure at entrance to Humansdorp in state of disrepair due to vandalism and illegal occupation
The Kouga municipality will begin the demolition of the Kouga Cultural Centre in Humansdorp on Friday, following the council’s approval in April.
The demolition will take about six weeks...
