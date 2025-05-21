A truck driver was robbed and shot dead on Wednesday morning, before the hijackers made off with his vehicle.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said a hijacking and murder case was under investigation.
The incident occurred on the R75 near Kariega at about 6.10am.
“The driver of the truck was travelling on the R75 en route to Graaff-Reinet, when a vehicle came from behind and stopped in front of the truck, forcing him to come to a halt.
“Two armed suspects [climbed out] the vehicle and pointed a firearm at the driver, demanding that he get out of the truck.
“A scuffle ensued and the driver was shot.”
Janse van Rensburg said the two hijackers then climbed into the truck and drove off with it.
The truck was abandoned later.
The investigation is ongoing.
The police also appealed to anyone with information about the incident to call 082-442-0964, Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or their nearest police station.
Hijackers kill truck driver near Kariega
