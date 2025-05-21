Hundreds flock to City Hall, hoping for spot in skills programme
With unemployment sitting at 39.3% and climbing in the Eastern Cape, hundreds of young people gathered at the Nelson Mandela Bay City Hall with the hope of landing a spot in a skills development programme funded by the Unemployment Insurance Fund.
The programme facilitated by Chippa Holdings will train 3,200 candidates on how to become business owners and grow their businesses, and training in welding...
