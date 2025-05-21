News

Jansenville residents protest after medical practitioner gunned down

By Herald Reporter - 21 May 2025

Irate Jansenville residents brought traffic to a standstill on Tuesday, using a truck to block the R75, in protest  against crime in the area. 

The residents were protesting about the murder of emergency medical practitioner Piet Tieman, 53, who was gunned down outside a shop in the town on Sunday night while he was still in uniform...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Netanyahu Says Israel Will Seize Control Of Gaza
Russia launches largest drone attack after peace talks: Ukraine | REUTERS

Most Read