Jumbo project sees elephants moved to new home within Addo park
SANParks and a herd of heavyweight partners have relocated 42 elephants within the Addo park, expanding the range of the iconic species and “breathing new life into the landscape”.
The jumbos have been moved from the park’s Main Camp section to Kabouga, north of Nqweba, in line with SANParks’ efforts to mimic the species’ historic migration from the coast over the Zuurberg Mountains and into the Karoo...
