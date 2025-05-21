News

Kidnapped Dora Nginza babies found safe

By Andisa Bonani - 21 May 2025

The two babies kidnapped from Dora Nginza Hospital on Tuesday night have been found.

On Wednesday, Eastern Cape health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the infants were found in a healthy condition...

