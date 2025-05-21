News

‘She died on my watch’ — Evans

By Brandon Nel - 21 May 2025
Murder accused Rob Evans arrives at the Humansdorp Regional Court earlier this week. His bail application continued on Wednesday
Image: EUGENE COETZEE

“I am the one who discovered the body ... she died on my watch.”

These were the chilling words of Rob Evans, the man accused of beating and strangling Bay mother Vanessa van Rensburg to death.

Her body was found at his Oyster Bay holiday home during the early hours of April 20.

In addition to murder, Evans faces charges of kidnapping, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.

The state claims that Evans “disturbed the crime scene and delayed medical assistance for the deceased”.

Evans, under cross-examination in the Humansdorp Regional Court on Wednesday morning, faced a fierce line of questioning from state prosecutor Bianca Burger, who accused him of misleading the court about the viability of his businesses should he be jailed.

Burger argued that his brother, Colin, who was a joint shareholder, could manage the operations in his absence.

She also pointed to inconsistencies in Evans’ founding affidavit, where he admitted knowing early on that he was a suspect.

Asked how he knew, Evans replied that it was conveyed to him by his attorneys.

“I am the one who found her body ... she died on my watch. I was there,” he said.

His lawyer, Paul Roelofse, swiftly interjected — reminding Evans that anything he said could be used against him.

Magistrate Deidre Dickson also told Evans that those details usually emerged in a trial.

Evans and Colin co-own several businesses, including Algoa Plastics, BoxPak and Barleda 186 CC.

He holds a 60% share in each, with Colin holding the remaining 40%

The case continues after the lunch adjournment.

The Herald

