State claims boyfriend was intoxicated when Vanessa’s body was found

Murder accused Rob Evans was reportedly so drunk the morning his girlfriend’s battered and bruised body was discovered in his holiday home, that he was unable to recall what had happened.
The state claims further that he gave at least three conflicting versions of events.
Prosecutor Bianca Burger said that in his official statement to the police, Evans had relayed how he and Vanessa van Rensburg had arrived at his Oyster Bay holiday house at about 4pm on April 19.
A couple of hours later, a friend, Mike McAfee, invited them to join a braai at the home of Keith Belling.
McAfee left his bakkie at Evans’ house and all three headed to the braai in Evans’ vehicle.
Reading from Evans’ statement, Burger continued: “On arrival at Keith’s house we were invited to join their braai and we had some drinks with them.
“Vanessa left early ... before me ... and I later went home.
“I had too much to drink. I cannot recall how I got to the house, whether I drove or not, but I know I drove my bakkie [to the braai] and Mike left his bakkie in my yard.”
Back at the holiday home, he said, he could not recall seeing Van Rensburg there.
“I went inside to make a fire as we had decided to braai.
“I could not keep track of time but when I got out of the braai area to the sitting area, I saw Vanessa lying on the floor.
“I went to her to see if she was OK, but it seemed there was no life in her any more.
“I then went down to Keith’s house to seek help and they came back with me.”
In the second version, Burger said, Evans told a police officer who arrived at the scene at 1.45am that he had gone to a braai at Belling’s house, returned home, and did not see Van Rensburg’s body until later, when he emerged from the braai area after attempting to make a fire.
In the third version, at 2.35am, he allegedly phoned Van Rensburg’s young children’s paternal grandmother, crying, and eventually told her that Van Rensburg was dead.
When the woman asked what had happened, Evans allegedly said that they had been braaiing for two hours at his house and that he later stumbled upon her body.
He said her lips were blue and he tried to resuscitate her for two hours.
Burger said she had also obtained a statement from a local fisherman, only identified as Mr Taljaard.
She said Taljaard alleged that he drove past Evans’ house at about 8.30pm and that he had heard shouting and fighting coming from the property.
When he drove past again later that night, at about 10pm, Evans was allegedly sitting on a bench outside his house and drinking.
He said he could not see Van Rensburg.
The bail application continues on Friday. Evans remains in custody.
The Herald
State claims boyfriend was intoxicated when Vanessa’s body was found
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
Murder accused Rob Evans was reportedly so drunk the morning his girlfriend’s battered and bruised body was discovered in his holiday home, that he was unable to recall what had happened.
The state claims further that he gave at least three conflicting versions of events.
Prosecutor Bianca Burger said that in his official statement to the police, Evans had relayed how he and Vanessa van Rensburg had arrived at his Oyster Bay holiday house at about 4pm on April 19.
A couple of hours later, a friend, Mike McAfee, invited them to join a braai at the home of Keith Belling.
McAfee left his bakkie at Evans’ house and all three headed to the braai in Evans’ vehicle.
Reading from Evans’ statement, Burger continued: “On arrival at Keith’s house we were invited to join their braai and we had some drinks with them.
“Vanessa left early ... before me ... and I later went home.
“I had too much to drink. I cannot recall how I got to the house, whether I drove or not, but I know I drove my bakkie [to the braai] and Mike left his bakkie in my yard.”
Back at the holiday home, he said, he could not recall seeing Van Rensburg there.
“I went inside to make a fire as we had decided to braai.
“I could not keep track of time but when I got out of the braai area to the sitting area, I saw Vanessa lying on the floor.
“I went to her to see if she was OK, but it seemed there was no life in her any more.
“I then went down to Keith’s house to seek help and they came back with me.”
In the second version, Burger said, Evans told a police officer who arrived at the scene at 1.45am that he had gone to a braai at Belling’s house, returned home, and did not see Van Rensburg’s body until later, when he emerged from the braai area after attempting to make a fire.
In the third version, at 2.35am, he allegedly phoned Van Rensburg’s young children’s paternal grandmother, crying, and eventually told her that Van Rensburg was dead.
When the woman asked what had happened, Evans allegedly said that they had been braaiing for two hours at his house and that he later stumbled upon her body.
He said her lips were blue and he tried to resuscitate her for two hours.
Burger said she had also obtained a statement from a local fisherman, only identified as Mr Taljaard.
She said Taljaard alleged that he drove past Evans’ house at about 8.30pm and that he had heard shouting and fighting coming from the property.
When he drove past again later that night, at about 10pm, Evans was allegedly sitting on a bench outside his house and drinking.
He said he could not see Van Rensburg.
The bail application continues on Friday. Evans remains in custody.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News