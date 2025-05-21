State tears into murder accused Rob Evans’ testimony
Murder accused businessman Rob Evans was put on the spot by the state on Wednesday when he was accused of having mislead the court by overemphasising his role in the businesses he co-owns.
State prosecutor Bianca Burger told Evans that he had also tried to overstate what would — or might — occur should he be incarcerated, to support his application for bail...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.