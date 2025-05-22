Construction of wind farm outside Makhanda under way
The skyline of Frontier Country is set to look a lot different following the official start of construction for the Wind Garden — a 94.5MW wind energy facility.
The groundbreaking construction of the wind farm on the outskirts of Makhanda began about a week ago and is set to deliver long-term energy and economic benefits for the embattled region...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.