King Dance Studio’s crew dancing their way to Dubai
Talented Bay crew has its sights set on world crown
King Dance Studio’s talented crew is hoping to go from the streets of Gqeberha to the global stage with the aim of claiming the crown at the World Supremacy Battlegrounds Finals in Dubai.
The world finals will take centre stage in the United Arab Emirates from July 10-13 at the Connect Conference Centre in Dubai’s Expo City...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.