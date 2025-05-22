Millions spent on hiring refuse trucks after failure to order tyres for metro’s fleet
Repeated failures by Nelson Mandela Bay officials to order tyres for refuse compactors, which remained stranded in depots, forced the city to spend millions of rand on leasing vehicles for collections, a leaked internal audit report claims.
In the meantime, the idle trucks were exposed to vandalism, such as batteries purportedly being removed with angle grinders, even though they were situated near the metro guards’ security quarters...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.