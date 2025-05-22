New KwaNobuhle centre set to accelerate Stem education
Solomon Mahlangu High set to become hub of science and mathematics in Kariega
Solomon Mahlangu High School is set to become the hub of science and mathematics for hundreds of Kariega pupils after a multimillion-rand investment by Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA).
The region’s top employer reinvested in the potential of the Garden Town’s youth with the recent launch of the new KwaNobuhle Maths and Science Centre as well as a commitment to investing about R25m for training over four years...
