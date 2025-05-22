Newly restored gravestone of war hero vandalised in Nelson Mandela Bay cemetery
Just a month after the South African Legion in Gqeberha restored the dignity of a Crimean War veteran’s memory, his headstone was desecrated at the St Mary’s Cemetery in a disgraceful act of vandalism.
The Gqeberha branch, which is involved in several projects concerning the welfare of ex-servicemen, their families as well as the maintenance of various military monuments, recently focused their efforts on the upkeep of James Craig’s grave in the historic cemetery in South End. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.